PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – A 72-year-old man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on Thursday after sexually abusing two children, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Irwin Meeker pleaded guilty to the three counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Nov. 3 after the victims reported their interactions with him years prior.

“The first victim was abused multiple times over a span of several years. This came to light in 2018 after the defendant molested the second victim, who reported the actions to her mother,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

However, the girl could not provide details of the abuse due to her age. Meeker reportedly denied any wrongdoing, leaving prosecutors unable to press charges.

When the first victim revealed Meeker’s abuse in 2022, her family members confronted him, and he admitted to it. He will now serve his 100-month sentence at Oregon Department of Corrections.

“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office commends these victims for their bravery throughout this process,” the office said.