Man sentenced to over 27 years for killing infant son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison for killing his infant son nearly nine years after it occurred.

Kaliq Michael Mansor called 911 on June 12, 2011, saying his son was not breathing. Mansor told investigators that the child choked while being fed, so Mansor tried shaking and smacking the infant’s back to help. He reported that even though the child’s breathing became very labored, he waited another 15 minutes before calling 911.

The boy was declared brain dead after being rushed to the hospital. Further evaluation of the child — as well as an evaluation of another child under Mansor’s care — led to a history of abuse being revealed.

With a warrant, authorities searched through Mansor’s computer. Mansor’s internet history showed searches including “how do I stop abusing my baby” and “how do I keep from losing my temper.”

Mansor was first convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2012, but after the Oregon Supreme Court overturned that conviction in 2018 due to concerns over the search warrant. Investigators went to work on obtaining a second search warrant to prepare for a new trial, however — that trial was not necessary once Mansor opted to plead guilty nearly nine years later.

On Wednesday, Mansor was sentenced to 27.5 years after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, assault and criminal mistreatment. Once released, he will also undergo more than twelve years of post-prison supervision.

The infant’s mother, Angela Foster, made a statement once the guilty plea was in. It said, in part:

“While I’m grateful that this gut-wrenching phase of the legal process is over, I don’t believe for

one second that Mr. Mansor’s motives are anything but selfish. In private, I suspect he will still

maintain his innocence to his family, saying that he had no choice but to fall on his imaginary

sword in an effort to “protect” me and my son. The truth is that Mr. Mansor wanted to end HIS

suffering, not my family’s. He did not have a change of heart, nor has he shown any remorse – he

simply wants this to be done.



“The aftermath of Bryan’s murder will never be over for my family. Justice has been delayed for

an excruciating nine years. But tonight, when I look up to the heavens, I am comforted to know

that my precious Bryan can at long last rest in peace.”

If you know of any child suffering from abuse, please call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at calling 1.855.503.SAFE.