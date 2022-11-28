PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old man accused of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old seated inside was sentenced to more than nine years behind bars on Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 30, Marcus Paul was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and unauthorized use of a vehicle for the July 27 incident that happened outside Oregon Dog Rescue on Southwest Nyberg Street in Tualatin.

Paul was sentenced to a total of 110 months in prison, the district attorney’s office said in a release.

While the infant’s father was dropping off the family dog, Tualatin police said Paul stole the van and kidnapped the child. Paul drove to Oregon City where officials said he abandoned the baby behind a guardrail near a steep slope in a residential area. The infant was later found unharmed.

Following a foot-chase through rush-hour traffic, police arrested Paul on the Parkrose MAX platform.

The Washington County Circuit judge attributed “the aggravated nature of the case and the vulnerability of the child victim” for his upward departure from the presumptive sentence.

When Paul is eventually released, the DA’s Office said he will remain under supervision for three years.