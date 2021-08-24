Man shoots at mental health workers, police in 30-hour standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and taken to a hospital Saturday after a “lengthy standoff” which started Friday when he shot at mental health workers making a welfare visit, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, mental health workers came to 55-year-old Ian Tunger’s home in Hillsboro on behalf of some worried family members. Tunger shot at them, and they fled before calling 911.

Hillsboro police surrounded the house located on Northeast Croeni Avenue between Five Oaks and Wagon Drives. Two negotiations teams with WCSO attempted to de-escalate the situation, police said.

Police spent 30 hours trying to get him to leave his house and surrender before negotiations proved fruitless — with Tunger shooting twice at police behind armored cars, WCSO said. SWAT teams from across Oregon responded to assist local officers.

Law enforcement then deferred to mental health professionals and physicians for “creative strategies,” deputies said. Although there are currently no details available on how, police said they were able to reach a peaceful resolution.

Tunger was ultimately arrested and taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon.

He is being held in the Washington County Jail and is charged with attempted assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, police said.