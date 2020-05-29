Man shot, killed by deputies during domestic disturbance call

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being shot by police during a domestic disturbance call on Thursday night.

Around 10:37 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the West Slope Apartments located on Southwest Canyon Lane as multiple people reportedly heard yells coming from one apartment. Deputies went to arrest a man from the apartment in question, but the man pulled out a knife.

After struggling with the man, deputies fired off shots.

Life-saving efforts were made but were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene. WCSO did not disclose details on what led up to the arrest attempt.

No names are being released at this point. This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information is available.