The 27-year-old Desmond Pitts was accused by a grand jury of attempted murder with a firearm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Arizona man turned himself in on Jan. 4 to Washington County authorities on attempted murder charges related to a road rage incident that occurred over the summer.

Desmond Pitts, 27, was indicted in November by a Washington County Grand Jury related to the incident in which he was accused of shooting at another driver while visiting Sherwood, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 2, 2023, officials say Pitts was driving a Ford F150 while the other driver, a 36-year-old man, was driving a Prius. Pitts claimed to investigators he fired a gun at the Prius driver in self-defense, believing the person was attempting to crash into him head-on. However, the sheriff’s office said in a release that Pitts “fired multiple rounds from his handgun, striking the Prius as it was driving away but not injuring the driver.”

The grand jury ultimately accused Pitts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief.

Pitts was arrested in November by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona following a Washington County judge’s issuance of a secret indictment arrest warrant. Pitts later posted bail. However, he turned himself in at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on January 4, authorities said.