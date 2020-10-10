Man tased by Forest Grove police in critical condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in a hospital in critical condition after Forest Grove police officers tased him and he stopped breathing late Wednesday.

On Oct. 7, officers were dispatched on a welfare check at Elm Street and 15th Avenue shortly before midnight after a caller reported that there was a shirtless man “running up and down the street with a flag pole.”

Officers found the man, identified as 44-year-old James Marshall, behind a church and reported that he was behaving erratically, attempting to damage church property, and “making threatening moves” with the flag pole as officers attempted to deescalate the situation. Police said Marshall was “either suffering a behavioral health or narcotic induced episode.”

According to authorities, when police tried to take Marshall into custody, he assaulted an officer. At one point, an officer pulled out a taser and tased him. There were four officers involved in the “use of force.” Immediately after, Marshall stopped breathing.

Officers worked to resuscitate him and medics were called out to help. Marshall was then taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Thursday morning, police received a missing person report for Marshall filed by his family. According to his family, he was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Washington County Major Crimes, as well as the county District Attorney’s Office are currently reviewing the case, according to Forest Grove Police. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave. They have not been publicly identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.