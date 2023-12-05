The man has not yet been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a man was recovered in Bronson Creek Tuesday morning after a person called authorities.

Washington County deputies and TVF&R firefighters went to the spot on the north side of NW Anzalone Drive, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. They spotted the man’s body tangled in tree branches in the creek.

Firefighters were able to remove the body from the creek. A medical examiner did not find any signs of physical injury on the man’s body.

His identity remains unknown and the investigation into what exactly happened continues.

This comes just one day after another person presumably drowned in Johnson Creek after being swept away in the rising waters and fast current. That person’s body has still not been recovered.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.