Maserati driver smashes through fences, tree and shed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a Maserati driver was criminally cited in Aloha for reckless driving and had their license suspended.

The law enforcement agency said in a tweet Saturday evening that the driver and a passenger were not seriously injured after smashing through fences, a tree and a shed.

This car barely missed hitting a house after crashing through a fence at SW Farmington Rd. and SW 160th Av. in Aloha. It’s going to be a wet weekend- please slow down and get there safely pic.twitter.com/QQRQa7hvvq — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) December 20, 2020

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said the crash occurred at SW Farmington Rd. and SW 160th Av., barely missing a house and colliding through a fence.

“It’s going to be a wet weekend- please slow down and get there safely,” police said.