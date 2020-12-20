Maserati driver smashes through fences, tree and shed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a Maserati driver was criminally cited in Aloha for reckless driving and had their license suspended.
The law enforcement agency said in a tweet Saturday evening that the driver and a passenger were not seriously injured after smashing through fences, a tree and a shed.
Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said the crash occurred at SW Farmington Rd. and SW 160th Av., barely missing a house and colliding through a fence.
“It’s going to be a wet weekend- please slow down and get there safely,” police said.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.