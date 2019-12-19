Massage Envy masseur charged with sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A licensed masseur faces a sex abuse charge after allegedly touching one of his clients in an inappropriate way.
Gregory Rice, 49, worked at Massage Envy in Sherwood between March 21 and November 27, 2019, the Sherwood police said. The investigation began after the client told police about the alleged incident.
It’s possible there are more victims, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call Sherwood PD Detective Kelley Bertrand at 503.925.7136.
