PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) – One of the largest public works projects in Oregon history is happening all across Washington County.

When it is completed in 2026, the Willamette Water Supply Program will provide a new source of water to Tualatin Valley Water District, Hillsboro and Beaverton.

The $1.6 billion project is also designed to withstand the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake predicted to someday devastate much of the region’s infrastructure.

“There is enough water for today — but steps are being taken now to have an adequate supply to meet the needs of current and future generations. Water conservation alone is not enough,” the program website explains.

A water treatment plant under construction near Southwest 124th Avenue and Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Sherwood (Courtesy Willamette Water Supply Program).

The new electrical building with backup power being built near the Wilsonville Willamette River Water Treatment Plant as part of the Raw Water Facilities funded by the Willamette Water Supply Program (Courtesy Willamette Water Supply Program).

Work on the Water Treatment Plant under construction near Southwest 124th Avenue and Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Sherwood (Courtesy Willamette Water Supply Program).

Signs of construction have been visible for years along major roads in the county, where large and small water pipes are still stacked up in several construction zones. Most motorists probably do not know they are part of the broader pipeline project, however, because much of the work is being coordinated with other road projects and rapidly growing residential developments, especially in South Hillsboro and the Cooper Mountain area of Beaverton.

