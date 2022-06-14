Keith Eakland only called out sick once -- for major surgery

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — For 37 years, Keith Eakland has been “a beloved and inspirational” employee at a Hillsboro McDonald’s. Despite a medical condition, he’s only called in sick to work once during all that time — and that was because of some major surgery.

On Tuesday, he was surprised and honored by the McDonald’s Thank You Crew who knew he loves baseball.

Eakland was given season tickets to the Hops games and on June 24, he will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Hops game while wearing a customized Hops jersey with his name on the back.

Smiling during the presentation, Eakland said, “More baseball!”