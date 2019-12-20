Memorial fund set up for Hillsboro teen swimmer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a 14-year-old who drowned last month at a Hillsboro swimming pool is setting up a memorial fund in her memory.

Nabila Maazouz was found underwater at the Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center on the night of Nov. 20. She had attended swim practice with the Liberty High School swim team earlier that evening.

After swim practice, the team pulled the cover over the outdoor pool before getting out. They were leaving the rec center when they realized Nabila wasn’t there and she was found 20-25 minutes later in the water.

Medics from Hillsboro Fire and Rescue tried to resuscitate her but she died.

It’s unclear when Nabila entered the water or how she ended up under the pool’s cover.

Her family announced Thursday they are in the process of creating the Nabila Maazouz Memorial Fund to support future youth leaders in the community.

Donations can be made toward the fund through Oregon Episcopal School, where Nabila was a student.

In a statement, the school said the following:

“Nabila had an exceptional love for learning and curiosity about the world, but what made her special is her exemplary character of kindness, generosity, empathy, humor, gratitude, and her radiant smile. Nabila saw good in everyone and everything and brought joy and happiness to everyone who encountered her in her brief 14 years of life. She made use of every spare minute of her life doing creative activities, including making arts and crafts that she gifted to numerous people on various occasions since a very young age. She loved spending time with her family and friends, being in the outdoors, playing piano, soccer, swimming, basketball, and track and field. She volunteered at OES, MET, and in the community at large.”