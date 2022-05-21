Milana Li at the Murrayhill Martial arts. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and family remembered 13-year-old Milana Li at a memorial service in Portland Saturday. The Beaverton teen was killed and her body was found May 10 in a small stream in Westside Linear Park, near the intersection of SW Barrows and Horizon.

On Friday, Milana’s grandmother told KOIN 6 News it’s not possible to describe the pain. “I don’t want anybody to go through that,” Lydia Li said.

Lydia said she never saw Milana angry. “She always smiled, ‘OK, Grandma, OK, Grandma.'”

Milana had 2 siblings, including a 5-year-old sister who doesn’t understand where Milana went, Lydia said.

Daniel Gore, 16, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Gore may be tried as an adult. Prosecutors confirmed he was the suspect and that he previously faced other charges, including criminal mischief and arson.