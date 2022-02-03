Search for wanted man forces temporary lockdown of high school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are searching for a wanted 22-year-old in Beaverton late Thursday morning, officials said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Amir Isaiah Walker near SW 170th Avenue and Merlo Road. Officials say he’s wanted for multiple felony crimes.

Merlo Station High School was placed on lockout for nearly an hour due to police activity nearby, school officials said.

WCSO told KOIN 6 Walker jumped into a car while deputies were watching him. A pursuit then ensued leading three cars to be crashed into.

Walker was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray beanie.

Officials advise calling 911 immediately if you see Walker.