Minivan driver charged with DUII after plowing through barbershop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a minivan was arrested and charged with DUII and reckless driving Friday after she drove her minivan through a barbershop in Aloha, deputies said.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near the corner of Southwest 209th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway.

Photos shared by WCSO on Twitter show the minivan broke through the exterior glass wall of Empyre Barbers in Aloha.

Police said there were no injuries and the woman faces several charges.