PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are investigating the death of a young girl in Beaverton after her body was found near Westside Linear Park Tuesday night.

A pair of investigators returned to the scene Wednesday morning where they found 13-year-old Milana Li and say her death is suspicious.

The park is a half mile down the Westside Trail from Li’s apartment where she was last seen on Sunday.

Li’s mother reported her missing Monday afternoon and Beaverton police said she was a runaway.

Li and her friend Romana went to Conestoga Middle School together.



“One day she just got off on my stop and we just started hanging out more often,” Romana said. “She was really nice, she was a pretty cool person. She’s someone you can talk to about all the things you’re going through. I don’t know she wasn’t the judgmental kind of person, she was really kind.”



Mary Stanley, who lives near the park, told KOIN 6 News “my heart goes out to the parents, it just hurts.”

Stanley and her granddaughter saw the missing poster for Li Tuesday night.

“We just prayed for the little girl last night. My granddaughter reminded me, saying ‘grandma we have to pray for this little girl’ and I said ‘yeah, we do’ and so we did,” Stanley said.



On Tuesday, Li was found in a stream, which is separated from the trail by a thicket of dense brush.

A memorial is growing near the spot where she was found and includes an angel figurine Romana left for her friend.



“It was the only thing I had and since she just passed away and she was a really good friend,” Romana said. “I just thought it would be nice and kind to bring this angel just to show some kindness.”