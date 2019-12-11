Mobile homes catch fire on Hwy 47 in Washington County

Water had to be trucked in to fight the remote fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple mobile homes caught fire on Tuesday night in Washington County north of Buxton.

Firefighters responded to Highway 47 at Hoffman Road just north of Stub Stewart State Park at about 8:30 p.m., according to Banks Fire District 13.

Crews had knocked down the fire and controlled the flames about 30 minutes later, firefighters said. No one was hurt.

Banks Fire District 13 said multiple travel trailers and barns were destroyed.

Banks firefighters were assisted by Forest Grove Fire, Tualatin Valley Fire, Rescue North Plains Station and Vernonia Fire.

The cause of the fire was unclear.