Mobile showers for homeless come to Washington County

The shower trailer can also function without access to utilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new mobile shower unit is helping the homeless in Washington County.

Community Connection started fundraising and building the shower unit in January. Volunteers built it on a trailer that’s small enough to be towed by a pickup truck. Local businesses donated free and discounted building materials to the cause.

It was designed by Steve Parr and Jeff Shapiro. It features 2 shower stalls, is powered by a standard extension cord and can be hooked up to any standard hose bib. The shower uses a propane-fueled tankless water heater which means the number of hot showers it can offer is limited only by its hours of operation. The trailer can also be used without access to utilities thanks to its 200-gallon water tank and duel 100-gallon waste tanks that can provide up to 8 showers.

A new mobile shower trailer serving west Washington County, Nov. 12, 2019. (KOIN)

The trailer will be parked at the Open Door Counseling Center at 34420 SW Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro until Nov. 18.

After that, the trailer will rotate between Open Door and 2 winter shelters in Washington County: the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove and Emanuel Luthern Church in Cornelius.

Organizers said the trailer cost $21,000 — nearly half the cost of buying one already assembled. It was paid for by private donations, a grant from the City of Forest Grove and the Forest Grove Rotary – Noon Day.

Towels and soap were also donated by McMenamins Grand Lodge and The Oregon Soap Company.

Organizers have enough funds to operate the shower for a year. Donations of money, towels, toiletries and clothing are always welcome.