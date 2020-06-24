Mom: Allyson Watterson is in ‘arms of the Lord’

Deputies believe human remains found Saturday in North Plains are those of the missing 20-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mother of Allyson Waterson took to social media on Tuesday to thank the community for “the outpouring of love and kind words.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night they believe a body found in North Plains is Allyson.

Allyson was 20 when she disappeared in the woods near North Plains on Dec. 22, 2019 with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland.

Misty Watterson posted the following on Facebook on Tuesday:

“I would like to take a moment to say thank you for the outpouring of love and kind words for Allysön Watterson and our family. This time is been the worst grief a parent can imagine. There are no words to describe how much I will miss my best friend my soulmate my child. There is no closure on love just a tiny bit of peace that I know where she is and that is in the living arms of the Lord. Thank you for giving our family the privacy we all need right now. We will have the most beautiful service for the most beautiful girl I’ve ever known we are not sure if the date yet.”