PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old woman died and her 86-year-old mother was hospitalized after a driver hit them while they were crossing a street Friday night in Tigard, police said.

According to the Tigard Police Department, officers responded to the hit-and-run at 8:40 p.m. near the corner of Southwest Hall Boulevard and SW Lucille Court.

Investigators believe the two women were crossing SW Hall Boulevard when a driver struck them and fled the scene, TPD said. The driver is suspected of driving a dark-colored 2015 or 2016 Jeep Renegade. Police said the car would have “significant front-end damage.”

The 86-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said, and her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified either of the women.

Authorities are looking for the driver. Tigard police asked anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

