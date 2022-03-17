PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 7-year-old was found safe after he was kidnapped outside his apartment complex in Tigard on Wednesday evening, police said.

While the child was playing outside near SW Hunziker Road, James Harman II reportedly grabbed him around 6:30 p.m. Tigard police said Harman took the child to his own apartment and locked the boy inside.

The boy’s mother and neighbors chased after them and banged on the door. When the door was knocked down, the 56-year-old allegedly ran out the back door with the boy before officials say he let the child go.

Harman was arrested for first-degree kidnapping and will remain in jail awaiting arraignment.

Investigators said they believe Harman was going to hurt the boy.