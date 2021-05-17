Mother of Tigard OIS victim recounts fatal incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mother of a 26-year-old man shot and killed by Tigard Police in January spoke out about the fatal incident Monday at a press conference over zoom.

Jacob Macduff was shot by officers who were responding to what they called a domestic violence call on January 6, however, Dr. Maria Macduff said her son was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

Officers were called out to the Edgewood Manor Apartments near SW Hall Boulevard and SW Bonita Road. Police tried to arrest Macduff, but he refused to be taken into custody, according to Tigard police. Officers said Macduff was armed with a knife and a struggle ensued, leading one of the officers to open fire.

Doctor Macduff, who wasn’t home at the time, was notified of the incident. She was put on the phone and was reportedly asked by police if they could break the window of the truck Jacob had locked himself in to hand him a phone.

“He was going to hand the phone over to him, so I waited and waited, and the phone went dead,” Dr. Macduff said Monday. “So, I was hoping they had taken him to the hospital, and about two hours later I got a call, telling me they had shot him.”

The Oregon Attorney General’s office was asked to review the investigation into Madcuff’s death earlier this month. The investigation was wrapped up by the county’s Major Crimes Unit on April 27 but never revealed the findings, according to a letter from DA Kevin Barton to the state’s attorney general office.

“Your review of the evidence and application of HB 4301 to that evidence will provide the independent evaluation I believe is necessary, given the concern I have developed regarding this incident,” Barton wrote.

In April, the Macduff family hired an attorney who filed a tort claim — which indicates a client may have reason to file a lawsuit for wrongful death, but they need investigators to release the facts surrounding the case.

“We simply do not know how it went from the point of someone in a mental health crisis, ‘hey can I break the window on your truck,’ to him being killed,” said attorney Scott Levin.

The officer who shot Macduff was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. He was eventually reinstated, but that officer resigned last week.