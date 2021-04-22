Mother still awaiting details after Tigard police shot her son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mother is still wondering what happened the night her son was shot and killed by Tigard police in January.

Jacob Macduff was fatally shot by officers on January 6, after what police said was a domestic violence call. But according to both his mother, Macduff was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Authorities say officers were called out to the Edgewood Manor Apartments near SW Hall Boulevard and SW Bonita Road at about 4 p.m. that day. Police tried to arrest the 26-year-old, who was in sitting in a vehicle — but he refused to be taken into custody. Officers said Macduff was armed with a knife.

Because the car he was in was registered to his mother, police called her in the midst of the situation to ask for permission to break a window. The mother, Dr. Maria Macduff, reportedly gave them permission — but told them the event was mental health-related and asked them to be “gentle with my son.”

Shortly later, she learned an officer shot and killed her son during the struggle to arrest him.

Months later, Dr. Macduff has still not received any additional information from the Tigard Police Department or from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, according to her lawyer. The only information provided to the family is what is listed on the death certificate — which lists “homicide” for “manner of death,” and “multiple gunshot wounds of torso” as “immediate cause of death,” along with “shot by police during confrontation.”

The family’s attorney, Scott Levin, has filed a tort claim notice with the City of Tigard and the Tigard Police Department on April 13 in search of further information.

“What steps did they take to defuse the situation?” Levin asked. “What protocols did they follow to reach the point where it seemed necessary to shoot and kill a sick young man? Those are some of the things we’d like to find out.”

This is a developing story.