5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Sherwood

First responders at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Sherwood, Oregon on July 9, 2021. (Photo: TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least five people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Highway 99W in Sherwood, and a LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene, according to officials.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one of the patients was entrapped and required to be extricated from the vehicle. Two people were taken to local trauma centers, while three others were taken to hospitals in ambulances.

Photos from the scene show multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Highway 99W was closed in both directions at SW Sunset Boulevard for the crash; however, traffic cameras at the scene show northbound traffic is open and one southbound lane is open.

No other details were immediately available.