7 hospitalized after ‘toxic exposure incident’ in Hillsboro

Several people were being assessed after a toxic exposure incident in Hillsboro on May 15, 2021. (Hillsboro Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people are being evaluated after a toxic exposure incident in Hillsboro, according to authorities.

Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue and Metro West Ambulance arrived at the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. TVFR’s Hazardous Materials team responded to the scene to assist, as well.

By 11:30 a.m., officials determined the source of the toxic release appeared to be related to an HVAC system. No other details about the released have been confirmed at this time.

According to MWA, seven patients were transported to local hospitals. There have been no reports of release outside of the structure — but avoid the area is possible.

UPDATE: NW 185th incident. @TVFR Hazardous Materials team has arrived to assist crews with assessment. No reports of release outside of the structure. Please avoid the area for safety of the crews. pic.twitter.com/uf9VXhA0Kg — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) May 15, 2021

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.