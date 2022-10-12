PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire in Beaverton near Northwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.
Officials say multiple apartment units are impacted by the blaze which has shut down NW 185th Ave. southbound at SW Baseline Rd.
One patient is being evaluated for smoke inhalation, TVF&R said.
Both Hillsboro and Portland fire crews are assisting on the scene.
It is not clear what led to the fire.
This is a developing story.