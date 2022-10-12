PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire in Beaverton near Northwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.



Officials say multiple apartment units are impacted by the blaze which has shut down NW 185th Ave. southbound at SW Baseline Rd.

Officials said “multiple” units were impacted in a Beaverton apartment fire, which shut down NW 185th Avenue, according to TVF&R October 12, 2022 (Courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue).

Officials said “multiple” units were impacted in a Beaverton apartment fire, which shut down NW 185th Avenue, according to TVF&R October 12, 2022 (Courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue).

One patient is being evaluated for smoke inhalation, TVF&R said.

Both Hillsboro and Portland fire crews are assisting on the scene.

It is not clear what led to the fire.

This is a developing story.