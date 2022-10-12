PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire in Beaverton near Northwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

Officials say multiple apartment units are impacted by the blaze which has shut down NW 185th Ave. southbound at SW Baseline Rd.

  • Beaverton, OR apartment fire impacts 'multiple' units; shuts down roadway
    Officials said “multiple” units were impacted in a Beaverton apartment fire, which shut down NW 185th Avenue, according to TVF&R October 12, 2022 (Courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue).
One patient is being evaluated for smoke inhalation, TVF&R said.

Both Hillsboro and Portland fire crews are assisting on the scene.

It is not clear what led to the fire.

This is a developing story.