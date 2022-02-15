Murder charge added for suspect in downtown Hillsboro arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Additional charges have been given to a man accused of starting the Weil Arcade building fire in downtown Hillsboro after a body was found in the debris, Hillsboro Police Department announced Tuesday.

After being arraigned on a grand jury indictment, the suspect, 34-year-old Roel Leon, now faces additional charges of second degree murder and first degree arson.

Authorities said this is the result after the body of 40-year-old Ronald William Knapp was found among debris from the fire the week of February 9. They announced Knapp died from smoke inhalation.

A 4-alarm fire decimated businesses on Hillsboro’s Main Street on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (PMG Photo/Jaime Valdez)

The fire was a massive 4-alarm blaze that impacted more than 20 businesses on Main Street in early January.

Hillsboro PD said Knapp was not discovered earlier due to safety concerns with the building. No other bodies are suspected to be found.

Leon was arrested several days after the fire and charged with arson for the Main Street fire and others he set to nearby vehicles on the same day.

He was also charged in connection with a downtown Hillsboro burglary that occurred on Dec. 4, according to Hillsboro police.