PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for the 35-year-old murder of Deborah Lee Atrops, who police say was killed by her husband while the couple had been separated in 1988.

Investigators with Washington County’s Cold Case Unit allege Robert Elmer Atrops, then 34 years old, murdered his 30-year-old wife and filed a missing persons report when she didn’t arrive to pick up their adopted daughter on Nov. 29, 1988.

Mr. Atrops lived in the couple’s home on Conzelmann Road in Sherwood, and Mrs. Atrops lived in a Salem apartment with their eight month old. Mr. Atrops told investigators that she never arrived at the house when she was expected between 7:30-8 p.m.

On Nov. 30, 1988, Beaverton Police investigated a two-door 1988 black Honda Accord at a dead end of Murray Road that they said had belonged to Mrs. Atrops. According to the report, the car was missing license plates and the driver’s window was down.

Police said they found Mrs. Atrops’ body inside the car trunk, and it appeared she had been placed there after her death due to the position of her body. Witnesses said they saw the car there in the early morning of Nov. 30, 1988.

An autopsy on Dec. 2, 1988 reported that Mrs. Atrops had been physically assaulted and strangled to death, but the case remained unsolved.

The Washington County Cold Case Unit partnered with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021 to reinterview witnesses and reexamine forensic evidence.

The Washington County grand jury indicted Mr. Atrops for second-degree murder on Feb. 28, 2023. He was arrested on March 2, 2023.