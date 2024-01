PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A natural gas explosion destroyed a garage in Hillsboro late Thursday morning, authorities say.

Just before noon, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to reports of house fire in the 21900 block of Augusta Lane.

Officials say they found significant damage to the garage of the home and light smoke in the area, but no active fire.

According to TVF&R, no one was hurt. However, one person was evaluated at the scene and later released without injuries.