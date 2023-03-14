BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Danyele Ramison was in the right place at the right time Monday afternoon to help save a toddler suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

Ramison, who lives near a daycare, was able to resuscitate the 2-year-old girl before police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

The owner of the daycare in Beaverton’s Hyland neighborhood told KOIN 6 News the child’s parents were dropping the little girl off and realized she wasn’t breathing when they went to get her out of the car. The owner’s teenage son, Josh Guido, tried CPR.

“Her face was, like, blue,” Guido said. “I didn’t want to break anything, I didn’t want to do it too hard. I didn’t want to do it too slow, either.”

Ramison heard the cries and stepped in to help.

“To actually have someone place their dying child in your arms, I’ve never experienced any trauma like that before,” Ramison said. “As soon as I heard the cries I thought I might be the only one that could help, besides my sister, and I just tried to do my best, honestly.”

She could tell something was stuck in the toddler’s throat about her 3rd breath.

“She kind of gasped a little bit more so I knew we were making progress. Her lips were no longer purple, her eyelids looked a lot better, he whole body started to warm up a little bit,” she said.

The child’s male guardian was frantically telling people they needed Narcan.

“The male seemed to be more interested in getting cigarettes at the time, to be honest, and yell for Narcan,” Ramison said.

When officers arrived, they administered Narcan, the opioid antidote. The child was then rushed to the hospital, where staff realized she was overdosing again. They administered more Narcan.

The girl is expected to be OK.

Beaverton police said they found fentanyl pills in the car the girl was in but are not releasing any information about the people the child was with.

The people caring for the girl at the time have not been arrested.

“The investigation is ongoing,” a Beaverton police spokesperson said. “I can’t comment on where we’re at with the investigation but we plan on holding as many people accountable as possible for the overdose of this 2-year-old.”