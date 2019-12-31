Neighbors pulled man from burning Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details have been released by Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue about a man who was hurt in a Beaverton house fire on Christmas Eve.

A man was sent to the hospital with burns after a fire broke out in his home around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24. On Monday TVFR said that before firefighters even got to the scene, a neighbor driving home saw the flames and stopped to alert other residents of the danger.

When people realized that the homeowner might have still been inside the home, two neighbors went to take a closer look. They found the homeowner near the front porch, said TVFR. The fire escalated and pushed the homeowner to the ground. The two men then got on the ground and crawled to the homeowner and dragged him away to safety.

Firefighters arrived shortly after the homeowner was pulled out of the burning home. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators have determined that the fire started in the front living room, caused by a “home heating device.”

