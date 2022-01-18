Gender club at Beaverton elementary raises parents’ ire

Parents said they weren't notified about the club before their kids were asked to join

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beaverton parents expressed frustration at Tuesday’s virtual school board meeting about a new Genders and Sexualities Alliance Club at Raleigh Hills Elementary for fourth and fifth grade students.



“These kids are far too young to be learning about this subject at school, they should be learning about different lifestyles with their parents as is their right,” one parent said during the meeting.

KOIN 6 News spoke with district officials who said the Genders and Sexualities Alliance Club was started earlier this month by two fifth graders who identify as transgender.

The district says 40 students signed up after the the two students gave a presentation about the club to fourth and fifth graders.

Since the presentation was during school hours, district officials said parent approval wasn’t needed.

“If students came forward and asked to start a video game club or a chess club would they be upset if they didn’t get parental consent? I think it’s that they’re maybe homophobic, transphobic, queer-phobic, I don’t know what it is, but I do have to question their logic and morality,” another parent said during the meeting.

Other parents say they’re thankful to the teachers and administrators who support students who want to be a part of the group.

“Not only is this their legally protected right this is a beautiful and necessary identity affirming community that offers a safe space for students to ask critical questions and learn about each other as whole human beings,” another parent said.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more, including district emails about the club, how it would operate, and what rights parents have.