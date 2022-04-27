PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington County announced it is launching a new recycling program for unincorporated areas of the county.

Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the new curbside recycling program, Recycle+, for materials not included in standard recycling such as plastic bags, plastic #1 clamshell containers, clothes and compact fluorescent lightbulbs.

Community members can request the service through their garbage and recycling collection company.

The optional service begins July 1, 2022. Those who sign up will get a 20-gallon purple bin for pickup which will cost a base fee of $2.50 per month and $9.25 for each needed pickup.

Washington County notes community members can drop off items not included in standard recycling at a recycling depot at no-cost.

The board also approved expanding the standard recycling program to include household batteries, which will be collected in existing glass recycling bins.