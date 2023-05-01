PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2025, residents in Hillsboro will have another option for groceries as New Seasons Market plans to open a store in the Tanasbourne Town Center.

The 27,271-square-foot store will be located at 11000 NE Evergreen Parkway, which was formerly an Office Depot.

The company said the store will add more than 100 jobs in the Hillsboro area.

“We are thrilled to see New Seasons Market expand its presence in Hillsboro,” said Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway. “The addition of a new store means more grocery choices, fresh food and healthy eating options for our community members.”

Among the upscale grocers’ offerings are local and organic produce from Pacific Northwest farmers, seasonal deli options, and local craft beer, cider and wine.

Although no specified opening date has been announced, the grocer said the store is anticipated to open sometime during the second quarter of 2025 — making it the grocer’s 22nd metro-area store.

Hillsboro is already home to a New Seasons Market, which has been serving residents in the Orenco Station neighborhood since 2001.

New Seasons Market is also expanding to downtown Vancouver and Milwaukie, with stores set to open in fall 2023 and spring 2024, respectively.

The grocery chain has stores across Oregon, Washington and northern California.