No charges for school bus driver in Forest Grove crash

A school bus carrying children from the Forest Grove Schol District crashed into a ditch in Washington County, Nov. 13, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was arrested and cited for DUII at the time of the November crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A school bus driver cited for DUII last month after the bus he was driving crashed with kids inside will not face charges from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The bus was carrying kids between the ages of 10 and 16 when it veered off of SW Old Hwy. 47 near SW Seghers Road on the morning of Nov. 13.

No one was hurt but the driver — Jonathan C. Gates — was arrested and cited for DUII.

The Forest Grove School District placed Gates on administrative leave.

On Tuesday, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office confirmed it will not press charges against Gates.

“After reviewing all the available evidence, the prosecutor on the case opted for a no complaint. The sheriff’s office could still issue an additional citation if they deem that appropriate,” said spokesperson Stephen Mayer.

