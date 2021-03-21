No injuries after fire in Hillsboro spreads to vacant business

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Hillsboro snuffed out a fire at the 500 block of Southeast Baseline Street on Sunday, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials said.

No injuries were reported and the damage was contained to the vacant section of the structure. It did not appear that the adjoining business was impacted by the fire, officials said.

Southeast 5th Avenue was temporarily blocked by a hose line supplying water from a fire hydrant to the firefighters.

A Hillsboro Fire Investigator stated that the cause of the fire is undetermined.