PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a Hillsboro police officer and a K-9 were involved in a car crash around 11:38 p.m. on Thursday night.
According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a driver was speeding eastbound on Southeast Oak Street when he crashed into the K-9 and officer who drove northbound on Southeast 12th Avenue.
Police say both vehicles were significantly damaged.
HPD reports that the officer was released from a medical facility with minor injuries, and the K-9 was left uninjured.
Both people in the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with ‘unknown injuries,’ according to police.
Officials say WCSO’s investigation on the crash is still ongoing.