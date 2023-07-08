Police say both vehicles were significantly damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a Hillsboro police officer and a K-9 were involved in a car crash around 11:38 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a driver was speeding eastbound on Southeast Oak Street when he crashed into the K-9 and officer who drove northbound on Southeast 12th Avenue.

Police say both vehicles were significantly damaged.

HPD reports that the officer was released from a medical facility with minor injuries, and the K-9 was left uninjured.

Both people in the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with ‘unknown injuries,’ according to police.

Officials say WCSO’s investigation on the crash is still ongoing.