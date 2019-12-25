North Plains search resumes for missing 20-year-old

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) — A search resumed Christmas morning for Allyson Watterson, a 20-year-old who went missing while hiking on December 22.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office organized the search which included more volunteers than the party needed. Investigators said Allyson and her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, got separated while hiking near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road in a wooded area near North Plains.

She was last seen wearing an orange-yellow hooded sweatshirt, a red backpack, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots.

Garland is cooperating with the investigation, which is not a criminal investigation at this point. But he is in the Washington County Jail awaiting a court appearance on Thursday on a stolen vehicle charge plus a bench warrant for possession of meth, both unrelated to the search for Allyson.

She is white with blue eyes and naturally brown hair dyed teal. She’s about 5-feet-7 and 120 pounds. She has 2 tattoos: an eye on the front of her left shoulder and a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.

Christmas Day Update: searchers from WCSO & @MCSOSAR are continuing the search for Allyson today. We are searching additional areas and following up on any leads or tips that come in. If anyone has any information, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111. #FindAllyson pic.twitter.com/KLzptAlDCj — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) December 25, 2019

