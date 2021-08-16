Occupants evacuated after fire sparks at Beaverton apartment

Washington County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment in Beaverton caught fire early Monday morning.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a two-story apartment building on the 2000 block of Southwest 185th Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. After their arrival, firefighters quickly battled down the exterior and interior flames coming from at least one unit.

All occupants were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

It is not yet known how the fire began. An investigator will work to determine a cause.

This is a developing story.

