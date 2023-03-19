PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Transportation will lower the speed limit on a stretch of Southwest Hall Boulevard in Tigard in an effort to make safety improvements in the area.

Starting early the week of March 20, ODOT said crews will begin posting new signs along Southwest Hall Boulevard from Southwest Pfaffle Street to Southwest 92nd Avenue. The new speed limit will be 30 mph, reduced from 40 mph, and it will go into effect once the work is complete.

The 1.1-mile stretch of road is near multiple apartment complexes, commercial businesses and Metzger Park.

“ODOT has several safety improvements coming to Hall Boulevard in the next few years, including rapid flashing beacons, new sidewalks and ADA ramps,” said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT Region 1 manager. “This first step, lowering the speed by 10 mph, will save lives.”

ODOT said the change was supported by the city of Tigard. Mayor Heidi Lueb told KOIN 6 News in January that improving Hall Boulevard was one of her top priorities.

“It’s really in a state of disrepair and it’s dangerous to our community members and it’s a huge priority to get Hall Boulevard up to a state of good repair and a jurisdictional transfer from ODOT,” she said.

ODOT said Hall Boulevard is a busy, growing corridor where pedestrians, bicyclists, transit and people with mobility devices go to schools, parks, businesses, apartments, houses and a regional shopping center.

According to ODOT data, there were more than 180 crashes along this segment of Hall Boulevard from 2016 to 2021. Those included a fatal crash where a driver turned right into a fixed object, something that was permanently in place near the road. There have also been bicycle and pedestrian crashes.

In March 2022, a pedestrian died and another was severely injured while attempting to cross Hall Boulevard near Lucille Court.

ODOT said lower speed limits can reduce the severity of crashes and allow drivers more time to see and react. Officials said in the Portland area, excessive speed and driver impairment are leading causes of fatal and disabling crashes.

More safety improvement projects are in the works for Southwest Hall Boulevard.

“This action is one among many upcoming changes to Hall Boulevard our community can look forward to as we center safer mobility in Tigard,” Lueb said. “This is part of our plan to achieve our community vision for a roadway that provides safer and more comfortable mobility for all community members.”