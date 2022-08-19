PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An officer was reportedly involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a witness said the officer was attacked near his patrol vehicle around 1 p.m. — then a shooting occurred.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured during the shooting or who is involved aside from an officer.

Police have shut down Southeast Washington Street between Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast 12th Avenue as they investigate.

The shooting has also closed the MAX line near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Washington Street. MAX lines are also impacted west of Southeast 12th Street.

HPD said there is no active threat to the public and no outstanding suspects. However, they did not release any arrest information.

Washington County’s Major Crime Team is investigating.

This is a developing story, KOIN 6 News is on the way to the scene to learn more.