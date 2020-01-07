Officers who killed man with rifle, pistol identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday evening the Hillsboro Police Department released the names of the two members of law enforcement who were involved in last week’s deadly police shooting.

Investigators said Sergeant James Haxton of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Christopher Taaca of the Hillsboro Police Department both used deadly force during the Thursday shooting.

Sixty-nine-year-old Stanley Hayes was killed after police said he was shooting a rifle and pistol.

No one else was hurt in the incident. The Washington County Major Crimes Team is still investigating the shooting.