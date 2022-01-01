Officials: 3 units damaged in Hillsboro fire, 15 evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flames scorched three units of a multi-family residence in Hillsboro forcing 15 people to evacuate the building late Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 10:55 a.m., Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on East Main Street near 12th Avenue.

No injuries have been reported among the 15 victims.

Officials called the American Red Cross Cascades to help, while a TriMet bus is being used to help keep residents out of the cold.

Police have closed East Main Street from 10th to 12th Avenue. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.