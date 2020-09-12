Officials: Hillsboro café intentionally set on fire

Scene from the fire in the 7500 block of SW Tualatin Valley Highway on September 12, 2020 (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Hillsboro Fire and Rescue were able to quickly extinguish a fire early Saturday morning that had been intentionally set at a café on SW Tualatin Valley Highway.

Around 12:15 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a fire outside of the café in the 7500 block of the highway.

Responding firefighters found the fire scattered about in multiple collection containers behind the cafe. Crews were able to contain the blaze and quickly extinguish it.

One person was treated on scene for injuries related to the fire and taken to a nearby hospital for a further evaluation.

The investigation into who started the fire remains open.