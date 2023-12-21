Christopher William Andrews was shot and killed after a hostage confrontation involving a woman victim and Hillsboro police, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The individual who was shot and killed by Hillsboro police during a hostage confrontation earlier this week has been revealed as 28-year-old Christopher William Andrews, the Beaverton Police Department announced on Thursday.

Officials also updated the condition of the woman victim, who was not identified, as receiving “only minor injuries” during the incident as well as no officers being injured.

Andrews had been previously convicted of domestic violence against the woman, with a no-contact order issued by a judge. Despite that, he took the woman hostage and said he had a weapon in the moments leading up to the shooting. Officers responded to reports of a woman trapped inside her apartment with the man.

The deadly conclusion to the incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 17, around 11 a.m. in which officers Sufyan Sher and David Bonns each discharged their firearms, killing Andrews. This all happened after they spent a considerable amount of time negotiating with Andrews and attempting a hostage rescue, officials said.

Both Sher and Bonns remain on critical incident leave from the Hillsboro Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities said further details may be released later as it progresses.