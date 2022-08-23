PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Police Department confirmed the identity of the man who allegedly attacked an officer before being shot Friday afternoon.

HPD told KOIN 6 News Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, 20, was the suspect shot at least one time by an officer near the department.

Witnesses at the scene told police an officer was attacked near his patrol car, prompting a shooting which resulted in the officer striking the suspect.

“Witnesses tell us that they witnessed one of our officers near his patrol car, seemingly randomly attacked,” said Sergeant Stewart Kelsey of the Hillsboro Police Department. “A scuffle ensued and resulted in lethal force being used by the officer. So, an officer-involved shooting.”

The condition of the suspect or officer has not been released. It’s unclear whether the suspect fired any shots.