Rescue crews were attempting to recover a man who went underwater and never resurfaced at Hagg Lake in Washington County on Monday, July 25, 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who reportedly drowned in Hagg Lake on Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Kwasi Brame on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brame went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins Valley Park near Boat Ramp A and went under the water on Monday afternoon. He did not resurface and a rescue effort was immediately launched.

However, due to concerns of searchers overheating with the extreme heat conditions, the search was suspended for the evening after several hours.

Washington County marine patrol deputies, assisted by Lake Oswego Fire Department’s dive team and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, resumed the search for the missing swimmer Tuesday morning.

The body of the missing swimmer was located around 11 a.m. near The Peninsula Trailhead on Tuesday, WCSO said. Investigators said there is no initial indication that foul play was involved in Brame’s death.