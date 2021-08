Person rushed to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was critically hurt in a home fire in Beaverton Wednesday night, TVFR said.

The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen of a residence in the 18300 block of SW Division Street, officials said. Beaverton police arrived and helped get the patient to safety.

That person was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

No cause of the fire has yet been released. No other information is available at this time.