PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person is dead after a car sank into a lake in Beaverton Monday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of a car in Commonwealth Lake Park around 6 a.m. and found that one person had drowned. The person’s identity has yet to be released.

Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue successfully recovered the car around 7:45 a.m.

